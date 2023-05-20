Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,059 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $20,427.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,220,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,305.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 2.4 %

STRRP stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

