Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,427.23 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,427.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,220,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,305.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.