Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) President Purchases $22,686.72 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) President Mark R. Laneve bought 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,686.72. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,686.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Charge Enterprises Stock Up 1.7 %
CRGE opened at $1.17 on Friday. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 113.93% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $167.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charge Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
