John J. Waters Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) Director John J. Waters acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,243.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. Analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

Featured Stories

