John J. Waters Acquires 50,000 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) Director John J. Waters acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $23,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,243.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. Analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
