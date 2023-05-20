United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
Shares of UCBI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
