United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

