StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.11 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

