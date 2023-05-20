Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after acquiring an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

