Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,593,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.