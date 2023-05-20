StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriMas has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,008. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 553,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.