StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 423.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 192,226 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

