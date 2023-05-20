Bank of America Trims TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Target Price to $28.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.32.

TPG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

