Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

