Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
