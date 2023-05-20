Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRHC. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.