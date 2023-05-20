StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

