Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

