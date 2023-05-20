Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $784.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity
In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
