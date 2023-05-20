Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Trading Down 2.0 %

TRMB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

