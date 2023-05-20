Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Trimble Trading Down 2.0 %
TRMB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.