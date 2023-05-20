Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

