StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.88. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

