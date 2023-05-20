Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.60 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

