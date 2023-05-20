LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $51,295,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after acquiring an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after acquiring an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $35,293,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.