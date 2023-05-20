JMP Securities Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $179.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.20.

NYSE SAP opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $117.10. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SAP by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

