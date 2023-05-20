Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) CEO James N. Woody purchased 40,000 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,144.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

ATNF stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Articles

