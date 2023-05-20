Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 4,526 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $42,815.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 624,312 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,991.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

NYSE:SG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

