Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $45,224.65 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,549,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,427,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $58,019.05.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $65,749.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $68,681.05.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

