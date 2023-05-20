Virginia Boulet Buys 20,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,650.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ouster Stock Performance
OUST opened at $5.11 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $197.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
