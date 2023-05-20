Virginia Boulet Buys 20,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,650.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Performance

OUST opened at $5.11 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $197.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ouster by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUST. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

