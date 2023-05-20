Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COUR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Get Coursera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.