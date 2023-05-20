Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,869 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coursera Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE COUR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.66.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.