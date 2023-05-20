Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,757.56

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2,757.56 and last traded at $2,754.68, with a volume of 72734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,696.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,608.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,339.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

