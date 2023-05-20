Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.78

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 178928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,293 shares of company stock worth $3,213,757. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.