ATI (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
ATI Stock Performance
Shares of ATI opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.19. ATI has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 6.4% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATI by 16.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.
About ATI
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.