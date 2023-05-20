Greg Redinbo Sells 1,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

