Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.43

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 249032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunovant by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 761.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $457,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

