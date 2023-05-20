Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 4,440 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $127,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,599.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 14th, John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07.

MODN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

