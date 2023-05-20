Brett Shirk Sells 8,783 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 312,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $101,010.00.

Fastly Trading Down 2.6 %

FSLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fastly by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

