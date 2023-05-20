Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

NYSE:DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

