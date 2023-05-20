Barclays Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $48.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.
Shares of DT opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.78.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
