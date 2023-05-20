dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.21 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.21 million and $903.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00338874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,665,205 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00737251 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,500.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

