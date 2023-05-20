Mark Frichtl Purchases 25,700 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CTO Mark Frichtl purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $150,088.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,749,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 7.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

