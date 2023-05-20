Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.