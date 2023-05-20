1inch Network (1INCH) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market capitalization of $326.16 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.



1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,006,925 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

