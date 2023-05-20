Fantom Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $56.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001376 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,788,588,335 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “FTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.