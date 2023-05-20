Threshold Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $280.22 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $280.22 million and $8.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,888.51 or 1.00003671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,992,196.558561 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02818825 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,666,887.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

