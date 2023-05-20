Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.95.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
