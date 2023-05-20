Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,368 shares of company stock worth $78,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 580,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 95,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

