Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

