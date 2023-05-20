StockNews.com Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

TCMD opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock worth $319,642 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,494,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 664,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

