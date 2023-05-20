ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

OKE stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

