Alliance Global Partners Trims InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Target Price to $4.75

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Further Reading

