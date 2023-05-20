ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $42.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.94.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.