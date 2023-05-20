B. Riley Begins Coverage on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFIN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.80.
Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TFIN stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.17.
Triumph Financial Company Profile
Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
