Eric J. Hyllengren Sells 7,918 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Hyllengren sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $16,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.11 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Articles

