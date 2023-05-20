LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LMDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday.
LumiraDx Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of LMDX stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LumiraDx by 186.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in LumiraDx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $39,000.
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
